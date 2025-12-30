UCF visits No. 21 Texas Tech following Collins’ 21-point showing

UCF Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

UCF Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (14-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Texas Tech faces UCF after Snudda Collins scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 61-60 win over the Baylor Bears.

The Lady Raiders are 8-0 on their home court. Texas Tech ranks second in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 52.1 points while holding opponents to 31.3% shooting.

The Knights play their first true road game after going 8-4 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. UCF is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas Tech averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 4.7 per game UCF allows. UCF averages 18.7 more points per game (70.8) than Texas Tech allows to opponents (52.1).

The Lady Raiders and Knights match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Maupin averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Raiders, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Collins is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Leah Harmon is averaging 16.8 points for the Knights. Samari Bankhead is averaging 0.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Raiders: 10-0, averaging 73.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

