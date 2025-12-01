UAB visits Middle Tennessee after Meyer’s 21-point outing

UAB Blazers (6-2) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-3) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -3.5;…

UAB Blazers (6-2) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-3)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -3.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on Middle Tennessee after Jacob Meyer scored 21 points in UAB’s 75-59 win over the UTEP Miners.

The Blue Raiders are 2-0 in home games. Middle Tennessee is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blazers have gone 0-1 away from home. UAB is the best team in the AAC scoring 19.9 fast break points per game.

Middle Tennessee averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.9 per game UAB allows. UAB averages 12.4 more points per game (86.1) than Middle Tennessee allows to opponents (73.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamari Lands is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Blue Raiders. Jahvin Carter is averaging 12.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.2%.

Ahmad Robinson is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals. Chance Westry is averaging 16.9 points, 4.5 assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

