Tyshawn Archie’s 24 lead McNeese past East Texas A&M 102-66

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Tyshawn Archie had 24 points off the bench in McNeese’s 102-66 victory over East Texas A&M on Friday.

Archie also added three steals for the Cowboys (9-2, 2-1 Southland Conference). Larry Johnson added 17 points while shooting 6 for 11 from the field and perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds. DJ Richards Jr. added 16 points.

The Lions (5-5, 0-1) were led in scoring by Noah Pagotto, who finished with 18 points and two blocks.

