Tyshawn Archie’s 24 lead McNeese past East Texas A&M 102-66

The Associated Press

December 12, 2025, 10:53 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Tyshawn Archie had 24 points off the bench in McNeese’s 102-66 victory over East Texas A&M on Friday.

Archie also added three steals for the Cowboys (9-2, 2-1 Southland Conference). Larry Johnson added 17 points while shooting 6 for 11 from the field and perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds. DJ Richards Jr. added 16 points.

The Lions (5-5, 0-1) were led in scoring by Noah Pagotto, who finished with 18 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

