Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the New Mexico State Aggies play in Frisco, Texas

New Mexico State Aggies (6-2) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-1)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State and Tulsa meet at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The Golden Hurricane are 8-1 in non-conference play. Tulsa averages 88.4 points and has outscored opponents by 17.6 points per game.

The Aggies have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. New Mexico State ranks ninth in the CUSA shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Tulsa makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). New Mexico State averages 74.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the 70.8 Tulsa allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Ade Popoola is averaging 9.0 points.

Anthony Wrzeszcz is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 7.3 points. Jemel Jones is averaging 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

