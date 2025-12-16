Texas Southern faces NC State, aims to end road slide

Texas Southern Tigers (1-7) at NC State Wolfpack (7-4) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-7) at NC State Wolfpack (7-4)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hits the road against NC State looking to end its five-game road slide.

The Wolfpack have gone 6-1 at home. NC State averages 87.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-5 in road games. Texas Southern is fourth in the SWAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Troy Hupstead averaging 4.9.

NC State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 9.1 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game NC State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quadir Copeland is averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolfpack. Darrion Williams is averaging 15.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games.

Hupstead is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.7 points and 7.9 rebounds. Duane Posey is averaging 9.6 points.

