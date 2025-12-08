Texas hosts Southern after Jacobs’ 22-point game

Southern Jaguars (4-4) at Texas Longhorns (6-3) Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -22.5; over/under is…

Southern Jaguars (4-4) at Texas Longhorns (6-3)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -22.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Texas after Michael Jacobs scored 22 points in Southern’s 101-48 win against the Louisiana College Wildcats.

The Longhorns are 4-1 in home games. Texas ranks seventh in the SEC with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dailyn Swain averaging 5.2.

The Jaguars are 1-4 on the road. Southern leads the SWAC scoring 92.3 points per game while shooting 49.8%.

Texas averages 88.4 points, 10.4 more per game than the 78.0 Southern gives up. Southern averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swain is scoring 16.3 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Longhorns. Matas Vokietaitis is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 67.2%.

Jacobs is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Jaguars. Fazl Oshodi is averaging 10.4 points and 2.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

