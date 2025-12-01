South Carolina State takes on Chicago State on 8-game slide

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-8) at Chicago State Cougars (0-8) Chicago; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5;…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-8) at Chicago State Cougars (0-8)

Chicago; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State heads into the matchup with Chicago State after losing eight in a row.

The Cougars have gone 0-1 at home. Chicago State is 0-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-7 away from home. South Carolina State allows 89.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 23.3 points per game.

Chicago State’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 11.0 per game Chicago State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tankersley is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cougars. CJ Ray is averaging 9.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.2%.

Obie Bronston Jr. is averaging 13.3 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Treadwell is averaging 9.4 points.

