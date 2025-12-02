South Alabama Jaguars square off against the New Mexico State Aggies

New Mexico State Aggies (6-0) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (7-1) Katy, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies…

New Mexico State Aggies (6-0) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (7-1)

Katy, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays New Mexico State in Katy, Texas.

The Jaguars have a 7-1 record against non-conference oppponents. South Alabama has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 6-0 in non-conference play. New Mexico State is fifth in the CUSA with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 6.0.

South Alabama’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 9.3 more points per game (74.7) than South Alabama gives up to opponents (65.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Olsen is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Jaguars. Jayden Cooper is averaging 9.8 points.

Anthony Wrzeszcz averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Jemel Jones is averaging 16 points and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

