Skylar Jones scores 20, No. 22 Louisville women beat Ball State 93-62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Skylar Jones scored 20 points, Laura Ziegler added 15, and No. 22 Louisville beat Ball State 93-62 on Wednesday night.

Mackenly Randolph scored 12 points and Imari Berry 10 for Louisville (9-3). Anaya Hardy also scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, the 6-foot-3 sophomore’s third career double-double.

Bree Salenbien, a Gonzaga transfer who went into the game leading the team in scoring (17.2 per game) and rebounding (10.0) this season, led Ball State (8-3) with 13 points in 23 foul-plagued minutes. Karsyn Norman scored 11 points, Tessa Towers added 10, and Zhen Verburgt finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

Louisville never trailed and used a 13-3 run to take a 19-8 lead with 1:27 left in the first quarter. Towers made a jumper about a minute later that cut Ball State’s deficit to 21-12 at the end of the period. Jones hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter and Louisville led by double figures the rest of the way.

Ball State missed its first 10 3-point shots and finished 4 of 19 (21%) from behind the arc.

Louisville shot 48% (35 of 73) from the field and hit 10 3-pointers.

Ball State has won at least 20 games in each of the last four seasons and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history last season.

Ball State plays Sunday at South Dakota State, which is ranked No. 2 in the mid-major Top 25.

Louisville returns to ACC play Sunday at No. 12 North Carolina.

