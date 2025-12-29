Seattle U and Washington State face off for conference showdown

Washington State Cougars (6-8, 1-0 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (11-3, 0-1 WCC) Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (6-8, 1-0 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (11-3, 0-1 WCC)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brayden Maldonado and Seattle U host Aaron Glass and Washington State in WCC action.

The Redhawks are 7-2 on their home court. Seattle U scores 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Cougars are 1-0 against WCC opponents. Washington State is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Seattle U averages 79.4 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 76.2 Washington State allows. Washington State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Seattle U gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Maurer is averaging 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Redhawks. Junseok Yeo is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Glass is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Rihards Vavers is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

