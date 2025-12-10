Saint Bonaventure hosts Colgate following Tweedy’s 23-point performance

Colgate Raiders (6-4) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-1) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -11.5;…

Colgate Raiders (6-4) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-1)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -11.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits Saint Bonaventure after Ben Tweedy scored 23 points in Colgate’s 94-50 win against the Saint John Fisher Cardinals.

The Bonnies are 5-0 in home games. Saint Bonaventure scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Raiders are 1-3 in road games. Colgate averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure scores 75.9 points, 5.1 more per game than the 70.8 Colgate allows. Colgate has shot at a 50.5% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Bonnies. Daniel Egbuniwe is averaging 9.0 points.

Jalen Cox is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Raiders. Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 13.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

