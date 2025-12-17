Ryan Prather scores 19 to rally Robert Morris past Youngstown State 80-77 in OT

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr. scored 19 points to help Robert Morris beat Youngstown State 80-77 in…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr. scored 19 points to help Robert Morris beat Youngstown State 80-77 in overtime on Wednesday night, snapping the Penguins’ five-game win streak.

Prather hit a 3-pointer to give the Colonials a 77-75 lead with 11 seconds left. DeSean Goode made two free throws with two seconds left after Vlad Salaridze hit two foul shots to get the Penguins within a point. Salaridze missed a 27-footer at the buzzer.

Albert Vargas made two free throws with 12 seconds left for Robert Morris to tie it 69-all and force OT.

Prather shot 8 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Colonials (9-4, 2-1 Horizon League). Goode totaled 16 points and 12 rebounds. Nikolaos Chitikoudis added 10 points.

The Penguins (7-5, 2-1) were led by Cris Carroll’s 31 points. Salaridze added 15 points and two blocks. Bryson Dawkins had 13 points.

