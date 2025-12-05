Ralph leads Pacific against Cal after 31-point game

Pacific Tigers (7-2) at California Golden Bears (7-1) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays Cal after…

Pacific Tigers (7-2) at California Golden Bears (7-1)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays Cal after Elias Ralph scored 31 points in Pacific’s 80-65 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

The Golden Bears are 6-0 on their home court. Cal has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 2-2 in road games. Pacific scores 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Cal averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Pacific allows. Pacific averages 5.1 more points per game (75.0) than Cal allows (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Chris Bell is averaging 15.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.0%.

TJ Wainwright averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Ralph is averaging 18.2 points and 6.6 rebounds.

___

