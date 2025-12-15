Queens visits No. 17 Arkansas following Brazile’s 24-point performance

Queens Royals (5-6) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Arkansas hosts Queens…

Queens Royals (5-6) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Arkansas hosts Queens after Trevon Brazile scored 24 points in Arkansas’ 93-86 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Razorbacks have gone 6-0 in home games. Arkansas has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Royals have gone 0-5 away from home. Queens ranks second in the ASUN shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Arkansas is shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.4% Queens allows to opponents. Queens averages 11.9 more points per game (84.4) than Arkansas allows (72.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Acuff Jr. is shooting 46.4% and averaging 17.7 points for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Chris Ashby is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 13 points. Nasir Mann is averaging 15.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

