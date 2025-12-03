Pacific visits Air Force after Ralph’s 22-point performance

Pacific Tigers (6-2) at Air Force Falcons (3-6) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5;…

Pacific Tigers (6-2) at Air Force Falcons (3-6)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific takes on Air Force after Elias Ralph scored 22 points in Pacific’s 68-54 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Falcons have gone 3-4 in home games. Air Force has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 1-2 on the road. Pacific ranks fourth in the WCC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Ralph averaging 6.8.

Air Force makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Pacific has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Hobin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Caleb Walker is shooting 69.8% and averaging 12.6 points.

TJ Wainwright is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.1 points. Ralph is averaging 16.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.

