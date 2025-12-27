Pacific hosts Brubaker and Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (4-7) at Pacific Tigers (5-6) Stockton, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits Pacific…

Seattle U Redhawks (4-7) at Pacific Tigers (5-6)

Stockton, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits Pacific after Ella Brubaker scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 85-62 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Tigers are 5-4 in home games. Pacific is fifth in the WCC with 15.6 assists per game led by Daria Nestorov averaging 4.9.

The Redhawks have gone 0-5 away from home. Seattle U is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pacific averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Seattle U allows. Seattle U has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The Tigers and Redhawks face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winner Bartholomew is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Tigers. Sydney Ward is averaging 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the last 10 games.

Jana Vesic is averaging 7.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Redhawks. Brubaker is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.