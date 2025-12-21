Oregon squares off against No. 7 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-1) vs. Oregon Ducks (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-1) vs. Oregon Ducks (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays No. 7 Gonzaga at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The Ducks are 6-3 in non-conference play. Oregon is second in the Big Ten with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Stewart averaging 2.7.

The Bulldogs have an 11-1 record in non-conference play. Gonzaga has an 11-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oregon averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga has shot at a 52.5% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Kwame Evans Jr. is shooting 55.9% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Steele Venters is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 6.7 points. Braden Huff is shooting 71.7% and averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 92.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.