Old Dominion visits Richmond after Battle’s 24-point outing

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) at Richmond Spiders (7-1)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -11.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits Richmond after Jordan Battle scored 24 points in Old Dominion’s 88-75 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Spiders are 5-0 on their home court. Richmond is fourth in the A-10 scoring 84.6 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Monarchs are 0-6 in road games. Old Dominion is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 75.1 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Richmond averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion scores 6.3 more points per game (75.1) than Richmond gives up to opponents (68.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 8.9 points. AJ Lopez is shooting 48.1% and averaging 11.5 points.

Battle is averaging 13 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Monarchs. LJ Thomas is averaging 12.7 points.

