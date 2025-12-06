Okojie’s 17 lead Howard past Bowie State 85-69

Ose Okokie scored 17 points as Howard beat Bowie State 85-69 on Saturday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ose Okokie scored 17 points as Howard beat Bowie State 85-69 on Saturday.

Okojie also contributed three steals for the Bison (5-5). Bryce Harris shot 4 of 12 from the field and went 7 for 9 from the line to add 15 points. Cam Gillus shot 3 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jaiden McGhee led the way for the Bulldogs with 26 points and three steals. Guy Fauntleroy added 13 points and two steals for Bowie State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

