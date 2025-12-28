Northwestern State takes on Lamar following Thomas’ 20-point game

Lamar Cardinals (5-6, 0-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (3-8, 1-1 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (5-6, 0-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (3-8, 1-1 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts Lamar after Micah Thomas scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 108-55 win over the SUNO Knights.

The Demons have gone 2-1 in home games. Northwestern State has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 0-2 against Southland opponents. Lamar is fifth in the Southland with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Braden East averaging 5.3.

Northwestern State averages 74.2 points, 5.3 more per game than the 68.9 Lamar allows. Lamar averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Northwestern State allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 16.5 points. Justin Redmond is shooting 41.3% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

East is averaging 11 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Rob Lee Jr. is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

