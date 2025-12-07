North Texas Mean Green and the TCU Horned Frogs square off in Fort Worth, Texas

TCU Horned Frogs (5-3) vs. North Texas Mean Green (7-2) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

TCU Horned Frogs (5-3) vs. North Texas Mean Green (7-2)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -8.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays TCU at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Mean Green are 7-2 in non-conference play. North Texas scores 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Horned Frogs are 5-3 in non-conference play. TCU averages 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

North Texas’ average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game TCU gives up. TCU averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Je’Shawn Stevenson is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Mean Green. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 10.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 41.9%.

David Punch is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Jayden Pierre is averaging 12.4 points and 2.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.