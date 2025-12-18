North Florida visits Charleston Southern, looks to end road skid

North Florida Ospreys (2-8) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-5) North Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (2-8) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-5)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -10.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida will look to end its five-game road losing streak when the Ospreys face Charleston Southern.

The Buccaneers are 5-0 in home games. Charleston Southern scores 84.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Ospreys are 0-5 on the road. North Florida is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Charleston Southern averages 13.4 made 3-pointers per game, 6.3 more made shots than the 7.1 per game North Florida allows. North Florida averages 78.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the 74.8 Charleston Southern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Blaine is averaging 20.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Buccaneers. Armari Carraway is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kamrin Oriol is averaging 16.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 11.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.