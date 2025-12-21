Norfolk State takes on UTEP after Jamison’s 30-point performance

Norfolk State Spartans (5-8) at UTEP Miners (3-6) El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -6.5;…

Norfolk State Spartans (5-8) at UTEP Miners (3-6)

El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits UTEP after Elijah Jamison scored 30 points in Norfolk State’s 82-72 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Miners are 3-1 on their home court. UTEP has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 0-6 in road games. Norfolk State ranks third in the MEAC shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

UTEP is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Norfolk State allows to opponents. Norfolk State has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Jones is shooting 56.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Miners. Caleb Blackwell is averaging 7.9 points.

Jamison is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Spartans. Anthony McComb III is averaging 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

