No. 7 Maryland cruises past Central Connecticut State 98-30

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Yarden Garzon scored 12 of her 25 points in the first quarter, and No. 7 Maryland routed Central Connecticut State 98-30 on Friday.

To the delight of the screaming kids in attendance for the team’s annual Field Trip Day game, Terrapins coach Brenda Frese wore a jersey with the number 67 on it before tip-off. Then Maryland nearly won by that margin.

The blowout was no surprise. Maryland entered the game as one of 12 unbeaten teams left in Division I, and Central Connecticut State was one of 10 without a victory. The Terps (13-0) scored the game’s first 10 points and led 39-14 after one quarter.

Garzon made four 3-pointers in the first period.

Oluchi Okananwa had 22 points and Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu, who appeared to hobble on her right leg before leaving the game in the fourth quarter, had 10 points and nine rebounds. Ozzy-Momodu said after the game she’s OK.

Lucia Noin led Central Connecticut State (0-11) with 12 points.

NO. 12 KENTUCKY 96, WRIGHT STATE 53

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Clara Strack scored 26 points and the Kentucky women hit 10 3-pointers in the first half in a win over Wright State.

The Wildcats (12-1) went on a 22-0 run in the second quarter, fueled by five 3-pointers — two by Kaelyn Carroll, and one each from Strack, Josie Gilven and Asia Boone. Kentucky was up 57-24 in the first half, the most the Wildcats have scored in a first half this season.

Carroll and Boone each hit three 3-pointers total in the first half.

Kentucky finished the game on a 13-2 run, keeping Wright State (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) off the board for almost all of the last five minutes. The Wildcats shot 33 of 74 (45%) from the field.

Tonie Morgan and Carroll both scored 18 points in the win. Boone added 17 for the Wildcats. Strack shot 9 of 18 from the field and was 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Kentucky is now 12-1 for the second straight year to start the season.

