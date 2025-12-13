No. 7 Houston hosts New Orleans following Sharp’s 23-point game

New Orleans Privateers (4-7, 1-1 Southland) at Houston Cougars (9-1) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -33.5;…

New Orleans Privateers (4-7, 1-1 Southland) at Houston Cougars (9-1)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -33.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston faces New Orleans after Emanuel Sharp scored 23 points in Houston’s 80-38 win over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Cougars are 5-0 in home games. Houston ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 17.2 assists per game led by Kingston Flemings averaging 5.1.

The Privateers are 2-6 on the road. New Orleans is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Houston’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharp is shooting 45.7% and averaging 18.1 points for the Cougars. Milos Uzan is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Coleton Benson averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Jakevion Buckley is shooting 41.1% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.