No. 24 Nebraska takes on Illinois State, seeks 9th straight home win

Illinois State Redbirds (5-5, 0-1 MVC) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Nebraska hosts Illinois State trying to continue its eight-game home winning streak.

The Cornhuskers have gone 6-0 in home games. Nebraska is 8-0 against opponents over .500.

The Redbirds have gone 1-2 away from home. Illinois State averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Nebraska averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Illinois State gives up. Illinois State has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Britt Prince is scoring 19.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Cornhuskers. Amiah Hargrove is averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 59.5%.

Addison Martin is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Redbirds. Doneelah Washington is averaging 12.9 points.

