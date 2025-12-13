No. 22 St. John’s plays Iona, aims for 5th straight home win

Iona Gaels (8-3, 1-1 MAAC) at St. John’s Red Storm (5-3) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Iona Gaels (8-3, 1-1 MAAC) at St. John’s Red Storm (5-3)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -27.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 St. John’s will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Red Storm take on Iona.

The Red Storm are 4-1 in home games. St. John’s is eighth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.1 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Gaels have gone 3-0 away from home. Iona ranks second in the MAAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Lamin Sabally averaging 5.6.

St. John’s makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Iona has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Iona has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oziyah Sellers averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Zuby Ejiofor is shooting 56.5% and averaging 15.5 points.

Toby Harris is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 11.5 points. CJ Anthony is averaging 15.2 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.