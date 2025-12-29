No. 22 Florida closes out 2025 with a 4th consecutive victory, 94-72 against Dartmouth

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Condon scored 17 points, Rueben Chinyelu notched his seventh double-double of the season and No.…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Condon scored 17 points, Rueben Chinyelu notched his seventh double-double of the season and No. 22 Florida capped its nonconference schedule with a 94-72 victory against Dartmouth on Monday night.

The defending national champion Gators (9-4) built a 32-point lead in the second half and cruised from there despite allowing the Big Green (5-7) to make 12 shots from 3-point range.

Florida had five players score in double figures and closed 2025 with a fourth consecutive victory, the last one coming in the program’s first meeting with Dartmouth.

The Gators open Southeastern Conference play at Missouri on Saturday. The Tigers should provide a much stiffer test than Dartmouth, which was overmatched at every position and doubled up for part of the game on the scoreboard.

Urban Klavzar hit two 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 12 points off the bench for Florida, which also got double-digit outputs from starters Xaivian Lee (12) and Boogie Fland (10). Chinyelu finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Micah Handlogten chipped in eight points and 12 rebounds for the home team, but he missed all six free throws.

Cameron McNamee led Dartmouth with 16 points.

The Gators were the preseason pick to win the SEC, but they lost all four marquee matchups in November and December — against Arizona, TCU, Duke and UConn — while showing one major flaw: 3-point shooting.

Coach Todd Golden’s team entered Monday ranked 348th in the nation from behind the arc, hitting a paltry 28%. It’s the worst percentage of any Power Four team and on pace to be the worst single-season mark in school history.

Up next

Dartmouth hosts Division III Elms College on Thursday.

Florida opens SEC play at Missouri on Saturday.

