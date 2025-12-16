No. 19 Texas Tech takes on Northern Colorado following Toppin’s 30-point showing

Northern Colorado Bears (9-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-3) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Northern Colorado Bears (9-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-3)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -23.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas Tech takes on Northern Colorado after JT Toppin scored 30 points in Texas Tech’s 93-86 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Red Raiders have gone 5-0 at home. Texas Tech ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounding with 36.1 rebounds. Toppin leads the Red Raiders with 11.4 boards.

The Bears are 4-0 on the road. Northern Colorado averages 87.4 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Texas Tech averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 5.9 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado scores 15.1 more points per game (87.4) than Texas Tech gives up (72.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is scoring 21.8 points per game with 11.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 19.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 48.2%.

Quinn Denker is averaging 17.3 points and 6.1 assists for the Bears. Zack Bloch is averaging 13.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.