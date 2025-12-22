No. 16 Kansas faces Davidson, seeks 4th straight victory

Davidson Wildcats (8-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (9-3) Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -17.5; over/under is…

Davidson Wildcats (8-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (9-3)

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -17.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kansas seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Jayhawks take on Davidson.

The Jayhawks have gone 4-1 in home games. Kansas averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in road games. Davidson ranks second in the A-10 shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

Kansas is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Kansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flory Bidunga is averaging 14.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Jayhawks. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hunter Adam averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 51.2% from beyond the arc. Josh Scovens is shooting 51.3% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

