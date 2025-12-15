No. 14 North Carolina hosts East Tennessee State following Wilson’s 20-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 North Carolina plays East Tennessee State after Caleb Wilson scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 80-62 victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Tar Heels have gone 7-0 in home games. North Carolina leads the ACC with 29.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Wilson averaging 7.8.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-3 away from home. East Tennessee State is third in the SoCon with 16.4 assists per game led by Allen Strothers averaging 4.1.

North Carolina scores 81.1 points, 15.6 more per game than the 65.5 East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Bogavac averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Wilson is shooting 55.0% and averaging 19.6 points.

Jaylen Smith averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Brian Taylor II is shooting 50.5% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

