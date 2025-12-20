No. 1 Arizona squares off against San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (6-3, 1-0 MWC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (10-0) Phoenix; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

San Diego State Aztecs (6-3, 1-0 MWC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (10-0)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Arizona plays San Diego State in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Wildcats are 10-0 in non-conference play. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 39.7 boards. Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 10.1 rebounds.

The Aztecs are 5-3 in non-conference play. San Diego State has a 6-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Arizona makes 52.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). San Diego State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koa Peat is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 13.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 55.0%.

BJ Davis is averaging 13.3 points for the Aztecs. Reese Dixon-Waters is averaging 11.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.