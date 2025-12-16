No. 1 Arizona improves to 10-0, cruises past Abilene Christian 96-62

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman Brayden Burries scored 20 points, Motiejus Krivas added 15 and No. 1 Arizona rolled to…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman Brayden Burries scored 20 points, Motiejus Krivas added 15 and No. 1 Arizona rolled to a 96-62 win over Abilene Christian on Tuesday night.

Arizona (10-0) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first 90 seconds and never trailed, taking a 51-31 lead by halftime. Coach Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats have won five straight by at least 20 points for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

The 6-foot-4 Burries scored at least 20 points for the third time this season, shooting 9 of 11 from the field. He had a season-high 28 points in Saturday’s win over then-No. 12 Alabama. The 7-foot-2 Krivas made all four of his field-goal attempts and shot 7 of 8 on free throws.

Six Arizona players scored in double figures. Ivan Kharchenkov had 11 points while Jaden Bradley, Koa Peat and Tobe Awaka all had 10. The Wildcats shot 66.7% from the field.

Arizona is the top team in the country thanks to an undefeated start that’s included five wins over nationally-ranked opponents, including UConn, Florida, Auburn, UCLA and Alabama. It’s the seventh 10-0 start in school history.

Abilene Christian (7-4) was led by Cbo Newton, who scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Joseph Scott added 15 points.

Bradley led Arizona with 10 points in the first half — all on free throws. ACU committed 16 fouls before the break and Arizona capitalized by making 19 of 25 free throws (76%).

Arizona had a 44-22 advantage in points in the paint.

Abilene Christian: At No. 10 BYU on Friday.

Arizona: Plays San Diego State in Phoenix on Saturday.

