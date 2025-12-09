NJIT Highlanders take on the New Haven Chargers on 6-game losing streak

New Haven Chargers (5-5) at NJIT Highlanders (3-7) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT aims to…

New Haven Chargers (5-5) at NJIT Highlanders (3-7)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT aims to stop its six-game slide when the Highlanders play New Haven.

The Highlanders have gone 1-1 in home games. NJIT ranks eighth in the America East with 10.7 assists per game led by David Bolden averaging 2.5.

The Chargers are 1-3 in road games. New Haven ranks seventh in the NEC with 12.9 assists per game led by Jabri Fitzpatrick averaging 2.1.

NJIT averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.2 per game New Haven gives up. New Haven averages 68.9 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 80.1 NJIT gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bolden is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Highlanders. Jeremy Clayville is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Fitzpatrick is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Chargers. Andre Pasha is averaging 10.7 points and 6.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

