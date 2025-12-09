New Mexico visits Hill and VCU

New Mexico Lobos (7-2) at VCU Rams (6-3) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on New…

New Mexico Lobos (7-2) at VCU Rams (6-3)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on New Mexico after Terrence Hill Jr. scored 22 points in VCU’s 83-57 victory against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Rams have gone 4-0 in home games. VCU is fifth in the A-10 scoring 84.3 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Lobos are 0-1 on the road. New Mexico has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

VCU averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.9 per game New Mexico allows. New Mexico scores 11.3 more points per game (82.2) than VCU allows (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Rams. Jadrian Tracey is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jake Hall is averaging 13.3 points for the Lobos. Deyton Albury is averaging 12.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

