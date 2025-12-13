NC State hosts No. 19 Kansas following White’s 20-point outing

Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) at NC State Wolfpack (7-3) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -2.5;…

Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) at NC State Wolfpack (7-3)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kansas plays NC State after Tre White scored 20 points in Kansas’ 80-60 win against the Missouri Tigers.

The Wolfpack are 6-0 in home games. NC State averages 88.8 points while outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 0-1 on the road. Kansas ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Flory Bidunga averaging 9.0.

NC State scores 88.8 points, 25.1 more per game than the 63.7 Kansas allows. Kansas has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is shooting 52.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Bidunga is shooting 59.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Jayhawks. White is averaging 14.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

