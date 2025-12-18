Murauskas leads Saint Mary’s (CA) against Florida Atlantic after 21-point showing

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-3) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-2) Moraga, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA)…

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-3) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-2)

Moraga, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Florida Atlantic after Paulius Murauskas scored 21 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 68-67 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Gaels have gone 6-0 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Owls have gone 1-1 away from home. Florida Atlantic averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 20.0 more points per game (83.9) than Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up to opponents (63.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Murauskas is averaging 18.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Gaels. Mikey Lewis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Devin Vanterpool is averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.