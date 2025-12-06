Monmouth visits Reeves and Georgia Tech

Monmouth Hawks (5-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -9.5;…

Monmouth Hawks (5-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays Monmouth after Kowacie Reeves scored 23 points in Georgia Tech’s 85-73 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-1 at home. Georgia Tech is sixth in the ACC with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sylla averaging 6.4.

The Hawks have gone 1-3 away from home. Monmouth is fourth in the CAA with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jason Rivera-Torres averaging 5.3.

Georgia Tech is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reeves is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Kam Craft is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Rivera-Torres is averaging 15 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.9 blocks for the Hawks. Stefanos Spartalis is averaging 12.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

