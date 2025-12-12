Missouri State visits Xavier following Carroll’s 30-point performance

Missouri State Bears (4-4) at Xavier Musketeers (7-3) Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -18.5; over/under is…

Missouri State Bears (4-4) at Xavier Musketeers (7-3)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -18.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Missouri State after Tre Carroll scored 30 points in Xavier’s 79-74 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Musketeers are 6-1 on their home court. Xavier is eighth in the Big East scoring 78.7 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Bears are 0-2 in road games. Missouri State ranks sixth in the CUSA with 14.9 assists per game led by Keith Palek III averaging 3.5.

Xavier scores 78.7 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 73.9 Missouri State allows. Missouri State has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carroll is scoring 17.3 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Musketeers. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 13.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 38.1%.

Palek is averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Kobi Williams is averaging 13.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

