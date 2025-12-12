Milicevic scores 17, Xavier knocks off Missouri State 75-57

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jovan Milicevic’s 17 points helped Xavier defeat Missouri State 75-57 on Friday. Milicevic added seven rebounds for…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jovan Milicevic’s 17 points helped Xavier defeat Missouri State 75-57 on Friday.

Milicevic added seven rebounds for the Musketeers (8-3). Filip Borovicanin added 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc while they also had 11 rebounds and eight assists. Tre Carroll had 13 points and shot 4 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Keith Palek III finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Bears (4-5). Darrion Sutton added 12 points for Missouri State. Kobi Williams had nine points.

Xavier took the lead with 1:04 remaining in the first half and did not trail again.

Milicevic led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 31-28 at the break.

Xavier extended its lead to 56-35 during the second half, fueled by a 17-0 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

