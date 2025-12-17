Meyer leads South Dakota State against Duke after 20-point showing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-2) at Duke Blue Devils (4-6, 1-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-2) at Duke Blue Devils (4-6, 1-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits Duke after Brooklyn Meyer scored 20 points in South Dakota State’s 78-59 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Blue Devils have gone 2-1 at home. Duke scores 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 3-0 on the road. South Dakota State is eighth in the Summit with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Meyer averaging 2.4.

Duke scores 69.0 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 66.5 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Fournier is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Meyer is averaging 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jackrabbits. Madison Mathiowetz is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

