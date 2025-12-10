Mayo and Southern Illinois host UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-2) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -9.5;…

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-2) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts UT Martin after Damien Mayo Jr. scored 22 points in Southern Illinois’ 86-84 win against the High Point Panthers.

The Salukis are 3-0 on their home court. Southern Illinois ranks third in the MVC in rebounding averaging 36.4 rebounds. Rolyns Aligbe paces the Salukis with 6.2 boards.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-1 away from home. UT Martin ranks second in the OVC with 15.4 assists per game led by Filip Petkovski averaging 3.4.

Southern Illinois scores 80.0 points, 15.0 more per game than the 65.0 UT Martin allows. UT Martin has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quel’Ron House is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Salukis. Drew Steffe is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Andrija Bukumirovic is averaging 15.3 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 14.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.