Marquel Sutton, Max Mackinnon lead way in LSU’s 89-77 victory over SMU

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Marquel Sutton had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Max Mackinnon hit six 3-pointers and scored 22,…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Marquel Sutton had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Max Mackinnon hit six 3-pointers and scored 22, and LSU beat SMU 89-77 at the Compete 4 Cause Classic at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday night.

Sutton made 8 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of his free throws in posting his fifth double-double of the season for the Tigers (9-1). Dedan Thomas Jr. had 16 points and a career-high 12 assists and Pablo Tamba totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds. Mackinnon missed just one of his nine shots, going 6 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Boopie Miller, Jaron Pierre Jr. and reserve Jaden Toombs each had 16 points for the Mustangs (9-2). Freshman Samet Yigitoglu totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Sutton shot 5 for 9 from the floor and made all six of his free throws, scoring 16 to help LSU take a 47-44 lead into halftime.

Mackinnon hit a 3-pointer and a jumper in a 7-0 run to begin the second half as LSU upped its lead to 10 and maintained a three-possession lead over the final 16 minutes.

LSU had an eight-game win streak stopped its last time out in an 82-58 home loss to No. 19 Texas Tech.

SMU beat Texas A&M 93-80 its last time out, following an 88-69 loss to No. 17 Vanderbilt that snapped an eight-game win streak.

Up next

LSU: Hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

SMU: Hosts Central Arkansas on Dec. 21.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.