Manhattan plays Fordham on 3-game road slide

Manhattan Jaspers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Fordham Rams (7-4)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Fordham looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Rams are 5-2 on their home court. Fordham is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Jaspers have gone 0-5 away from home. Manhattan ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Fordham is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.3% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Rams. Christian Henry is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Winston is averaging 15.4 points and 2.5 steals for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 14.6 points and 3.1 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

