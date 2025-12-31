Maine visits UMass Lowell after Rice’s 22-point outing

Maine Black Bears (5-8) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-7) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell…

Maine Black Bears (5-8) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-7)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell hosts Maine after Maddie Rice scored 22 points in UMass Lowell’s 109-45 win over the Saint Joseph’s (Brooklyn) Bears.

The River Hawks have gone 4-1 in home games. UMass Lowell ranks fifth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.8 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Black Bears are 2-5 on the road. Maine is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

UMass Lowell is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Maine allows to opponents. Maine averages 57.3 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 60.8 UMass Lowell gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaini Edmonds is averaging 12.5 points for the River Hawks. Sabrina Larsson is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games.

Adrianna Smith is averaging 18.4 points, 10 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 55.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.