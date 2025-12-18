Mahi, Knapper rally Santa Clara to 63-60 victory over North Texas 63-60

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mahi had 17 points and Brenton Knapper scored the final three points to help…

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mahi had 17 points and Brenton Knapper scored the final three points to help Santa Clara rally for a 63-60 victory over North Texas on Wednesday night.

Knapper had a go-ahead layup with 37 seconds left and added 1 of 2 foul shots for the Broncos (9-3).

Mahi also had five rebounds for Santa Clara. Bukky Oboye added 10 points and seven rebounds. Knapper scored nine but missed all six of his 3-pointers.

David Terrell Jr. led the way for the Mean Green (8-4) with 16 points, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Dylan Arnett had 12 points and Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 11.

Allen Graves scored eight points in the first half and Santa Clara went into halftime trailing 33-29. Mahi put up 10 points in the second half to rally the Broncos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

