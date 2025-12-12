LSU Tigers and the SMU Mustangs play in New Orleans, Louisiana

SMU Mustangs (9-1) vs. LSU Tigers (8-1) New Orleans; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU and LSU meet at…

SMU Mustangs (9-1) vs. LSU Tigers (8-1)

New Orleans; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and LSU meet at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Tigers are 8-1 in non-conference play. LSU averages 88.4 points and has outscored opponents by 18.5 points per game.

The Mustangs have a 9-1 record against non-conference oppponents. SMU is 7-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

LSU scores 88.4 points, 12.4 more per game than the 76.0 SMU allows. SMU scores 19.9 more points per game (89.8) than LSU gives up (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Mackinnon is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.7 points. Michael Nwoko is shooting 70.2% and averaging 16.0 points.

Kevin Miller is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 19.5 points and 6.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

