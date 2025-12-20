Loyola Chicago defeats Santa Clara 80-78

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Kayde Dotson had 26 points in Loyola Chicago’s 80-78 win over Santa Clara on Saturday.…

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Kayde Dotson had 26 points in Loyola Chicago’s 80-78 win over Santa Clara on Saturday.

Dotson shot 7 of 17 from the field, including 5 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Ramblers (4-9). Justin Moore shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Deywilk Tavarez had 13 points and shot 3 for 5 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Broncos (9-4) were led in scoring by Christian Hammond, who finished with 25 points. Elijah Mahi added 21 points for Santa Clara. Thierry Darlan also had nine points.

Dotson scored 11 points in the first half for Loyola Chicago, who went into the break tied 40-40 with Santa Clara. Dotson scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Loyola Chicago to a two-point victory. The Ramblers led 78-73 with 2 1/2 minutes to go, then got two free throws from Tavarez for an 80-76 lead with 10 seconds remaining.

The Broncos split the two games they hosted in Santa Cruz this week.

