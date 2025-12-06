Longwood wins 84-80 against Morgan State

BALTIMORE (AP) — Johan Nziemi and Jacoi Hutchinson both scored 15 to help Longwood hold off Morgan State 84-80 on…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Johan Nziemi and Jacoi Hutchinson both scored 15 to help Longwood hold off Morgan State 84-80 on Saturday.

Nziemi also grabbed eight rebounds for the Lancers (6-5). Hutchinson made 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 7 of 8 free throws. Elijah Tucker scored 12.

Elijah Davis finished with 21 points and four assists for the Bears (1-7), who have lost six in a row. Alfred Worrell Jr. had 20 points, while Rob Lawson totaled 18 points and four assists.

