Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Longwood wins 84-80 against…

Longwood wins 84-80 against Morgan State

The Associated Press

December 6, 2025, 7:50 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Johan Nziemi and Jacoi Hutchinson both scored 15 to help Longwood hold off Morgan State 84-80 on Saturday.

Nziemi also grabbed eight rebounds for the Lancers (6-5). Hutchinson made 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 7 of 8 free throws. Elijah Tucker scored 12.

Elijah Davis finished with 21 points and four assists for the Bears (1-7), who have lost six in a row. Alfred Worrell Jr. had 20 points, while Rob Lawson totaled 18 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up