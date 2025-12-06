Liberty takes down Coppin State 92-50

Brett Decker Jr.'s 20 points helped Liberty defeat Coppin State 92-50 on Saturday.

Decker shot 7 for 14, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Flames (6-2). JJ Harper added 16 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Josh Smith had 16 points and shot 8 of 10 from the field. Kaden Metheny scored 13 points.

The Eagles (2-10) were led in scoring by Nelson Lamizana, who finished with 13 points and two steals. Taj Thweatt added 11 points for Coppin State. Jamari Piercy finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

Liberty led 55-14 at halftime, with Decker racking up 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

